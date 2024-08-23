Wildfires trigger evacuation warnings in Ravalli, Powell counties

The Powell County Sheriff’s office has issued an evacuation warning due to a fire burning near Helmville. The Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the warning is for the immediate area of the McElwain fire, specifically the Ledger Road area

An Evacuation Warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.

More information is available on the Powell County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

The Ravalli County Sheriff has issued an evacuation warning due to a fire burning in the Saint Mary’s area. The warning area includes:



North Kootenai Creek road and the west Wakantanka Way

Kootenai Creek Road West of Sharrott Hill Loop

West of Salish Trail

West of the intersection of Saint Mary’s Road and Salish Trail

West of Saint Mary’s Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop

An Evacuation Warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen. Information is being posted on the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Facebook page.