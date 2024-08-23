© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Wildfires trigger evacuation warnings in Ravalli, Powell counties

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:31 PM MDT
Updated August 23, 2024 at 6:50 PM MDT
A screenshot from the Watch Duty app shows the location of two new fires burning in the Helmville area in Powell County
Watch Duty
A screenshot from the Watch Duty app shows the location of two new fires burning in the Helmville area in Powell County

The Powell County Sheriff’s office has issued an evacuation warning due to a fire burning near Helmville. The Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the warning is for the immediate area of the McElwain fire, specifically the Ledger Road area

An Evacuation Warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen.

More information is available on the Powell County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

The Ravalli County Sheriff has issued an evacuation warning due to a fire burning in the Saint Mary’s area. The warning area includes:

  • North Kootenai Creek road and the west Wakantanka Way 
  • Kootenai Creek Road West of Sharrott Hill Loop
  • West of Salish Trail
  • West of the intersection of Saint Mary’s Road and Salish Trail
  • West of Saint Mary’s Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop 

An Evacuation Warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen. Information is being posted on the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
