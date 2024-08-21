© 2024 MTPR
Mosquitoes in four Montana counties tested positive for West Nile Virus

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 21, 2024 at 12:19 PM MDT
Mosquito.
Health officials are reporting the first West Nile Virus detections in Mosquitoes of the summer.

According to the state health department that means the first human or horse cases of the year aren’t far behind.

Mosquito samples from Blaine, Dawson, Prairie and Wibaux counties recently tested positive for West Nile.

Increased risk of transmission to humans is expected to continue through October – or as long as mosquitoes are active.

Most people who become infected with the virus will not experience symptoms. About 1 in 150 human infections result in severe disease.

There is no West Nile Virus vaccine for humans. An annual vaccine is available for horses.

Mosquito bite prevention includes insect repellent containing DEET, draining standing water around your home to prevent mosquito breeding and wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts.
Montana News West Nile VirusBlaine CountyDawson CountyPrairie CountyWibaux MontanaMontana State Health Department
