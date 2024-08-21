400 acres removed from the Libby Asbestos Superfund site

Federal officials say a 400-acre industrial site in Libby is clean and is no longer a threat to the community. The site was contaminated with asbestos.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed the piece of land from the Libby Asbestos Superfund site.

The Agency says the area was formerly owned by Stimson Lumber. It was cleaned up in 2016.

Over half of the superfund complex has been removed from the federal list. The former vermiculite mine that was the source of the asbestos contamination remains on the superfund list. The EPA will propose options to clean up that site and surrounding forest in the next two years.