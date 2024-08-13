© 2024 MTPR
State water regulators sued over application process for new wells

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT

Conservation groups in the Flathead Valley are suing state water regulators over the permit process for new wells. Citizens for a Better Flathead and Water for Flatheads Future say the state is permitting new wells without proper analysis.

The groups say the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s current analysis could lead to depletion of water resources, and declines in water quality.

The agency told MTPR it is reviewing the lawsuit but does not generally comment on active litigation.

The case was filed late last month in Lewis and Clark District Court ,and awaits a response from DNRC.

Updated: August 13, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT
This story has been updated to reflect comment from DNRC.
Montana News Citizens for a Better FlatheadWater for Flathead's FutureLewis & Clark District CourtMontana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
