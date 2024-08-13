State water regulators sued over application process for new wells

Conservation groups in the Flathead Valley are suing state water regulators over the permit process for new wells. Citizens for a Better Flathead and Water for Flatheads Future say the state is permitting new wells without proper analysis.

The groups say the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s current analysis could lead to depletion of water resources, and declines in water quality.

The agency told MTPR it is reviewing the lawsuit but does not generally comment on active litigation.

The case was filed late last month in Lewis and Clark District Court ,and awaits a response from DNRC.