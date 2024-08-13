Montana to improve internet access across the state using federal funding

Internet providers can begin applying for grant money to expand broadband August 13th. The state will allocate nearly $629 million for high-speed internet projects.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has approved about 60 projects that will provide internet to areas with no internet or slow speeds. About 13 percent of the state is considered unserved and 5 percent is considered underserved.

The funding comes from the 2021 federal infrastructure law, backed by most Democrats and opposed by most Republicans. The bill created a program to provide $42 billion for broadband projects nationwide.

According to Montana’s plan , its share of the money may not be enough to build fiber optic cable networks in all rural and remote communities in the state. The state estimates that could cost up to $830 million.

The state says it will explore other options, such as wireless networks and satellite options for areas where traditional fiber optic internet isn’t feasible.