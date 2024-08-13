© 2024 MTPR
Montana to improve internet access across the state using federal funding

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:24 PM MDT
Workers construct one of four towers on the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwest Montana September 2020. These towers can broadcast high-speed internet over 80 percent of the reservation.
gorodenkoff/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Macro Shot: IT Administrator Plugs in RJ45 Internet Connector into LAN Router Switch. Information Communication Network in Data Center with Cables Connected to Modem Ports with Blinking Lights

Internet providers can begin applying for grant money to expand broadband August 13th. The state will allocate nearly $629 million for high-speed internet projects.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has approved about 60 projects that will provide internet to areas with no internet or slow speeds. About 13 percent of the state is considered unserved and 5 percent is considered underserved.

The funding comes from the 2021 federal infrastructure law, backed by most Democrats and opposed by most Republicans. The bill created a program to provide $42 billion for broadband projects nationwide.

According to Montana’s plan, its share of the money may not be enough to build fiber optic cable networks in all rural and remote communities in the state. The state estimates that could cost up to $830 million.

The state says it will explore other options, such as wireless networks and satellite options for areas where traditional fiber optic internet isn’t feasible.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
