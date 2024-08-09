Wildlife officials lift fishing restrictions on North Fork of the Flathead River

Montana wildlife officials lifted fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Flathead River Wednesday.

Last month, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks implemented “hoot owl” restrictions due to high water temperatures. It was the first time the agency limited fishing on that section of the river, which typically stays cool during hot summer months.

Restrictions were placed on many rivers statewide as a heat wave baked much of the state through July.

Temperatures have come down significantly and recent rain has also cooled the water. Officials expect temperatures to remain near or below the seasonal averages for the remainder of the season.

Anglers are encouraged to refresh themselves on regulations before casting a line into the North Fork.