Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Wildlife officials lift fishing restrictions on North Fork of the Flathead River

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 9, 2024 at 11:59 AM MDT
View Of The North Fork of The Flathead River Near Ford Cabin.
Flathead National Forest

Montana wildlife officials lifted fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Flathead River Wednesday.

Last month, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks implemented “hoot owl” restrictions due to high water temperatures. It was the first time the agency limited fishing on that section of the river, which typically stays cool during hot summer months.

Restrictions were placed on many rivers statewide as a heat wave baked much of the state through July.

Temperatures have come down significantly and recent rain has also cooled the water. Officials expect temperatures to remain near or below the seasonal averages for the remainder of the season.

Anglers are encouraged to refresh themselves on regulations before casting a line into the North Fork.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
