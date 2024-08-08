Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand to help contain Montana’s wildfires

Seventy one wildland firefighters from Australia and New Zealand arrive in the United States this week to help fight wildfires.

The National Interagency Fire Center tells Montana Public Radio all have extensive bushfire experience, and are qualified in senior incident management positions.

NIFC says the teams will initially serve in supervisory roles on fires in the Pacific Northwest. They could also be reassigned to other priority fires across the west.

The international fire teams are tentatively expected to leave the U.S. in early September, but their plans may change depending on fire conditions.

Mutual wildland fire assistance between the countries goes back several decades.

Recent rain and cooler weather have only slightly tempered fire danger in parts of Montana. Officials expect elevated fire risk will continue into the fall and urge Montanan’s to be extremely cautious with potential ignition sources.