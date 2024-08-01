© 2024 MTPR
NorthWestern Energy acquires Great Falls-based energy company

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:44 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Montana’s largest energy utility company is planning on getting bigger. NorthWestern Energy announced Tuesday it intends to buy Energy West Montana, a methane gas utility based in Great Falls. It provides gas-power to thirty-three thousand customers across Great Falls, Cut Bank, Cascade and West Yellowstone.

NorthWestern has agreed to purchase the smaller company for $39 million dollars, pending approval from the state’s Public Service Commission. With the PSC’s approval, the acquisition will likely go through early next year.

This is the second big announcement to come from NorthWestern this week. The utility also announced Tuesday that it would be expanding its ownership of the coal-fired power plant in Colstrip. NorthWestern will be taking over Washington utility company Puget Sound Energy’s share of the plant, for no cost.
Montana News NorthWestern Energy
