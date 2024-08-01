© 2024 MTPR
Montana FWP estimates certain wolf populations are down from last year

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:35 PM MDT
Gray wolf.
iStock
Gray Wolf

Wildlife managers have released their annual update on the state’s wolf populations.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks estimates there are close to 1,100 wolves in the state. That’s a similar number as last year. But estimated wolves and wolf packs in central and southwest Montana have gone down.

The state says the regional downtick is largely due to hunting and trapping and 300 wolves were killed in 2023.

Several laws passed in 2021 allowed for more wolf hunting and trapping with the intent of reducing the statewide population. FWP biologists say they expect to see declines in wolf numbers next year.

Wolf advocacy groups have said the state’s method for counting wolves is flawed and it shouldn’t be encouraging more wolf kills until there’s a better count.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
