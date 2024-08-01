Montana FWP estimates certain wolf populations are down from last year

Wildlife managers have released their annual update on the state’s wolf populations.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks estimates there are close to 1,100 wolves in the state. That’s a similar number as last year. But estimated wolves and wolf packs in central and southwest Montana have gone down.

The state says the regional downtick is largely due to hunting and trapping and 300 wolves were killed in 2023.

Several laws passed in 2021 allowed for more wolf hunting and trapping with the intent of reducing the statewide population. FWP biologists say they expect to see declines in wolf numbers next year.

Wolf advocacy groups have said the state’s method for counting wolves is flawed and it shouldn’t be encouraging more wolf kills until there’s a better count.