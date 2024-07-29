Missoula's food bank and homeless shelter in need following storm-related outages

Missoula’s food bank and homeless shelter were forced to toss out thousands of pounds of food during this week’s storm that knocked out power to much of the area.

David Heffner, food program manager with the Poverello Center, estimated the shelter was forced to throw away at least 2,500 pounds of food.

Caitlyn Taix, Director of the Missoula Food Bank, said they were able to save some of their perishables in a refrigerator truck, but still lost a significant amount.

Power returned Friday to both charities. They’re requesting donations of perishable goods like produce, milk, butter, and meat; as well as bottled water to refill shelves.