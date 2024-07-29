© 2024 MTPR
Missoula's food bank and homeless shelter in need following storm-related outages

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:17 AM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Missoula’s food bank and homeless shelter were forced to toss out thousands of pounds of food during this week’s storm that knocked out power to much of the area.

David Heffner, food program manager with the Poverello Center, estimated the shelter was forced to throw away at least 2,500 pounds of food.

Caitlyn Taix, Director of the Missoula Food Bank, said they were able to save some of their perishables in a refrigerator truck, but still lost a significant amount.

Power returned Friday to both charities. They’re requesting donations of perishable goods like produce, milk, butter, and meat; as well as bottled water to refill shelves.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
