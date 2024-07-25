House District 23 fills vacant seat

The Cascade County Commission has filled a vacant seat in the state legislature after the previous officer holder resigned earlier this summer.

Republican Eric Tilleman will now hold the seat for House District 23, previously held by Representative Scot Kerns.

Kerns announced his resignation from the position in June, citing a move to Pennsylvania to run a Lutheran church.

Tilleman and two other potential appointees were nominated by the Cascade County Republican Central Committee earlier this month. Tilleman will have to run for the seat in November against Democratic candidate Sandor Hopkins.