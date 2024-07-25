© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
MTPR's broadcast and stream have been affected by power outages and may be offline intermittently

House District 23 fills vacant seat

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:01 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

The Cascade County Commission has filled a vacant seat in the state legislature after the previous officer holder resigned earlier this summer.

Republican Eric Tilleman will now hold the seat for House District 23, previously held by Representative Scot Kerns.

Kerns announced his resignation from the position in June, citing a move to Pennsylvania to run a Lutheran church.

Tilleman and two other potential appointees were nominated by the Cascade County Republican Central Committee earlier this month. Tilleman will have to run for the seat in November against Democratic candidate Sandor Hopkins.
Tags
Montana News Eric TillemanScot KernsCascade County Commission
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information