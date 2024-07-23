Mineral County police shoot and kill a person suspected for kidnapping

Police in Mineral County shot and killed a person involved in a suspected stabbing and kidnapping over the weekend

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke in a Facebook post said the incident occurred near Fish Creek Sunday morning. Funke said officers were setting up a perimeter when the suspect emerged from a “heavily wooded area” with a weapon and a hostage.

Funke said officers shot the suspect because he didn’t respond to officer commands. Funke said investigators from the state, city of Missoula and Missoula County responded to the scene of the shooting.

The person’s body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Funke said the sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the names of the victim, suspect or officers involved due to an ongoing investigation.