No relief in sight for Montana’s deepening drought

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:44 PM MDT
A July 09, 2024 U.S. Drought Monitor map of Montana shows nearly all of Montana in 'Abnormally Dry' conditions. Most of western Montana is in 'Moderate Drought' or 'Severe Drought'.
U.S. Drought Monitor map for July 09, 2024

According to a new report, it’s going to take at least average rainfall over the next several weeks to stem Montana’s deepening drought, but beneficial rain isn’t necessarily in the cards anytime soon

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says a lot’s riding on the next four to six weeks.

DNRC’s latest Drought Outlook Report, released Friday, says much of the state was already facing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions; the result of low spring snowpack and below average precipitation in June.

Soil moisture conditions for much of Montana are average, but showing signs of deterioration.

Drought experts say most state and federal reservoirs filled this spring, the result they say of proactive management. But without at least average rainfall in the next month, stream flows and surface water levels will most likely decrease.

Weather forecasters, however, are calling for above average temperatures and below average rainfall through September.
Montana News Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
