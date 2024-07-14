© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Crews responding to wildfire 8 miles southeast of Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 14, 2024 at 6:36 PM MDT
Smoke from a fire burning on the Lolo National Forest as seen from south Missoula on July 14. The blaze is burning eight miles southeast of the city in the Plant Creek drainage, according to fire officials.

A fire burning on the Lolo National Forest is generating a large smoke plume visible from the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.

Lolo National Forest officials report the blaze is burning approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak. It was estimated at 150 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ground and air units are responding to the fire. Officials had not issued evacuation warnings or orders at last report.

MTPR will update our website with additional information as it becomes available.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana's journalism program in May 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
