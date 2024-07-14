Crews responding to wildfire 8 miles southeast of Missoula

A fire burning on the Lolo National Forest is generating a large smoke plume visible from the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.

Lolo National Forest officials report the blaze is burning approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak. It was estimated at 150 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ground and air units are responding to the fire. Officials had not issued evacuation warnings or orders at last report.

MTPR will update our website with additional information as it becomes available.