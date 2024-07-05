© 2024 MTPR
Memories of the Vietnam war, 50 years later

Montana Public Radio
Published July 5, 2024 at 3:35 PM MDT

Fifty years ago, the Vietnam War wound down and soldiers who survived it returned home. More than 36,000 Montanans served in the war. For the 50th anniversary of its end, students at the University of Montana School of Journalism spoke with Vietnam vets across the state.

John Philip Garrity
Emily Senkosky
John Philip Garrity
John Philip Garrity has been talking about the war for more than 50 years and is inspired to keep talking about it

Gary Haefner
Christina Rodriguez
Gary Haefner
Gary Haefner repaired a bullet wound he'll never forget

Willie Worthy
Bridget Pack
Willie Worthy
Willie Worthy had to learn how to be a fire chief overseas

Joseph Miller Jr.
Chandler Lieb
Joseph Miller Jr.
Joseph Miller Jr talks about the night 'Charlie' tried to kill him

Raymon Gauthier.
Raymon Gauthier
Ray Gauthier faced a crowd of protesters after returning home

Carl Solberg
Carl Solberg
Carl Solberg remembers the colonel who made a difference in his life

Bob Barber
Bob Barber
Bob Barber would wake up thinking he was still in his barracks

This series produced by the University of Montana School of Journalism on the Vietnam War is supported, in part, by the Greater Montana Foundation
