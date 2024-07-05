Memories of the Vietnam war, 50 years later
Fifty years ago, the Vietnam War wound down and soldiers who survived it returned home. More than 36,000 Montanans served in the war. For the 50th anniversary of its end, students at the University of Montana School of Journalism spoke with Vietnam vets across the state.
John Philip Garrity has been talking about the war for more than 50 years and is inspired to keep talking about it
Gary Haefner repaired a bullet wound he'll never forget
Willie Worthy had to learn how to be a fire chief overseas
Joseph Miller Jr talks about the night 'Charlie' tried to kill him
Ray Gauthier faced a crowd of protesters after returning home
Carl Solberg remembers the colonel who made a difference in his life
Bob Barber would wake up thinking he was still in his barracks
This series produced by the University of Montana School of Journalism on the Vietnam War is supported, in part, by the Greater Montana Foundation