Montana legislators react to U.S. Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling

Monday’s decision ruled former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution. The Court says no such privilege exists for unofficial acts.

The 6-3 opinion was widely cheered by Republicans like Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

He posted to social media that it “rightly puts an end to another sad chapter of Joe Biden’s weaponization of the Justice Department.”

While the Court’s ruling was widely panned by Democrats, the reaction from Montana Senator Jon Tester’s office was more muted Monday.

Tester is competing in one of the mostly closely watched senate races in the country.

When asked by MTPR for a reaction, a Tester spokesman said ‘Senator Tester will be reviewing the decision.”

Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale sent a statement reading in part, that the verdict ensures “the American people have the right to decide who will be their next president rather than having that decision decided by a corrupt and weaponized legal system."

Congressman Ryan Zinke’s office did not respond to MTPR’s request for comment by deadline.