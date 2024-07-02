Blackfeet and Chippewa Cree tribes awarded $60,000 to bolster cybersecurity

Two Montana tribes will receive about $60,000 to bolster cybersecurity. These grants are the first time the federal government has helped tribes with cyber defenses.

The Blackfeet Nation will receive nearly $39,000 and the Chippewa Cree of the Rocky Boy Reservation will get nearly $22,000.

These grants come as cyberattacks have become a growing problem for businesses and governments big and small.

TheFBI says cyberattacks and financial losses have risen steeply over the past five years.Thirty-two tribes across the country received funding.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, tribes will be able to apply for millions of dollars more of cybersecurity funding next year.

The grants come from the bipartisan infrastructure bill congress passed in 2021.