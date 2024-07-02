© 2024 MTPR
Blackfeet and Chippewa Cree tribes awarded $60,000 to bolster cybersecurity

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 2, 2024 at 6:12 PM MDT

Two Montana tribes will receive about $60,000 to bolster cybersecurity. These grants are the first time the federal government has helped tribes with cyber defenses.

The Blackfeet Nation will receive nearly $39,000 and the Chippewa Cree of the Rocky Boy Reservation will get nearly $22,000.

These grants come as cyberattacks have become a growing problem for businesses and governments big and small.

TheFBI says cyberattacks and financial losses have risen steeply over the past five years.Thirty-two tribes across the country received funding.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, tribes will be able to apply for millions of dollars more of cybersecurity funding next year.

The grants come from the bipartisan infrastructure bill congress passed in 2021.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
