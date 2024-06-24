© 2024 MTPR
Montana’s dangerous Highway 93 south subject to change

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 24, 2024 at 1:16 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

No one who regularly drives this busy stretch of Highway 93 south between Missoula and Florence needs a study to point out the obvious: traffic is intense. Projections suggest it’s only going to get worse.

Roughly 15,000 to 27,000 vehicles use this road every day. Between 2012 and 2021 over 11-hundred crashes were recorded.

An open house will be held the week of June 24 to share ideas about possible improvements to a busy stretch of highway between Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley community of Florence.

The Montana Department of Transportation and a contracted engineering firm studied this well-traveled corridor and next week will present initial ideas for improvements. Primary goals are to reduce conflicts between drivers and wildlife, to minimize serious injuries and fatalities

Secondary goals include reducing travel times and minimizing delays. Three concepts are on the table to achieve these goals.

The public is invited to attend an in-person open house to learn more from 11:00 to 1:00 and 4:00 to 7:00 on June 25 at Lolo School.

The corridor study will continue into the fall, with final concepts scheduled later this year.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
