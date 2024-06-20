Montana’s congressional delegation raises concerns about alleged VA staffing cuts

All of Montana’s congressional delegation issued letters to the VA the week of June 17th, asking it to reverse course on alleged staffing cuts.

The letters come on the heels of a CNN story citing anonymous sources and VA documents saying the VA cut frontline health care and mental health staff.

The VA previously announced it would shave its workforce by 10,000 but said that would mostly be done through attrition.

In a written statement, VA spokesperson Terrence Hayes said, “after a record year of hiring, we now have the largest health care workforce in history.”

Hayes also said Montana has among the best staffing ratios in the country for mental health services.

Hayes did not answer any questions about whether the VA was laying off staff or rescinding job offers.