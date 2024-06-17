© 2024 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Attorney general candidate was ineligible, political practices office says

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:02 AM MDT

Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices found a Republican candidate for state attorney general was ineligible to run for the position. Logan Olson was defeated by incumbent Austin Knudsen in the primary election.

Olson filed to run on the last day of eligibility, signing a declaration that he met the required qualifications for the office. However, Commissioner Chris Gallus ruled Olson did not meet the requirement of actively practicing law for at least five years. Olson was admitted to the Montana Bar in September 2020.

Gallus ultimately dismissed the complaint because there was no proof Olson was intentionally deceptive.

A second complaint alleging Knudsen asked Olson to run in order to boost the incumbent’s fundraising is still being investigated by the commissioner. Both complaints were filed by the Montana Democratic Party.
Montana News Logan OlsonAustin KnudsenChris GallusMontana Democratic Party2024 electionsMontana Commissioner of Political Practices
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
