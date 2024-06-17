Attorney general candidate was ineligible, political practices office says

Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices found a Republican candidate for state attorney general was ineligible to run for the position. Logan Olson was defeated by incumbent Austin Knudsen in the primary election.

Olson filed to run on the last day of eligibility, signing a declaration that he met the required qualifications for the office. However, Commissioner Chris Gallus ruled Olson did not meet the requirement of actively practicing law for at least five years. Olson was admitted to the Montana Bar in September 2020.

Gallus ultimately dismissed the complaint because there was no proof Olson was intentionally deceptive.

A second complaint alleging Knudsen asked Olson to run in order to boost the incumbent’s fundraising is still being investigated by the commissioner. Both complaints were filed by the Montana Democratic Party.