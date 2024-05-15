© 2024 MTPR
Hunting conservation groups intervene in suit against relisting wolves

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM MDT
Gray wolf. File photo.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (PD)

Several hunting conservation groups are requesting to intervene in ongoing litigationover relisting wolves under the Endangered Species Act.

They’re seeking to join the US Fish and Wildlife Service in court defending the agency's decision to not relist wolf populations in the Northern Rockies - which includes Oregon, Washington Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International and Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation say wolf populations in the region are sufficiently large and the animals should remain under state management.

Environmental groups suing the federal government say states are overestimating the number of wolves, and they need federal protections.
