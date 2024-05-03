© 2024 MTPR
Missoula’s outgoing mail processing will be moved to Spokane, postal service says

Montana Public Radio | By Najifa Farhat
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:12 PM MDT
USPS Post Office Mail Trucks. Indianapolis, IN, circa August 2019
The U.S. Post Office in Missoula plans to relocate some of its operations to Washington state.

The United States Postal Service announced that Missoula’s outgoing mail processing will be moved to Spokane.

USPS officials said it’s part of a $40 billion effort to update their processing, transportation and delivery networks across the country.

Local postal workers have expressed concern that this transition will lead to job losses, shifting employees elsewhere and delay mail delivery in Missoula.

The move is also opposed by both of Montana’s U.S. Senators.

Sen. John Tester, who is seeking reelection this year, has introduced a bill to stop the transition. Sen. Steve Daines has also expressed concerns and asked the Postal Service to reconsider the decision.
Montana News U.S. Postal service
Najifa Farhat
