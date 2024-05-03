Missoula’s outgoing mail processing will be moved to Spokane, postal service says

The U.S. Post Office in Missoula plans to relocate some of its operations to Washington state.

The United States Postal Service announced that Missoula’s outgoing mail processing will be moved to Spokane.

USPS officials said it’s part of a $40 billion effort to update their processing, transportation and delivery networks across the country.

Local postal workers have expressed concern that this transition will lead to job losses, shifting employees elsewhere and delay mail delivery in Missoula.

The move is also opposed by both of Montana’s U.S. Senators.

Sen. John Tester, who is seeking reelection this year, has introduced a bill to stop the transition. Sen. Steve Daines has also expressed concerns and asked the Postal Service to reconsider the decision.