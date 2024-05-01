Stevensville Ranger District gets a new leader

A longtime Forest Service employee has been tapped to lead the Stevensville Ranger District on western Montana’s Bitterroot National Forest.

Seth Romocki most recently worked on the Lolo National Forest to help coordinate and implement Good Neighbor Authority (GNA) timber sales, as well as three projects for ski area expansions.

Romocki graduated from the University of Montana with a bachelor’s degree in Forest Resource Management.

He replaces Steve Brown, who became the Darby-Sula District Ranger last fall.