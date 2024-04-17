© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Escaped elephant caught after low-speed chase on busy Butte street

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published April 17, 2024 at 7:52 AM MDT
An elephant roams the streets of Butte, MT after briefly escaping its circus handlers, Tuesday, April 16
X user @judyAL14
An elephant roams the streets of Butte, MT after briefly escaping its circus handlers, Tuesday, April 16, 2023.

A surreal sight Tuesday afternoon in Butte, when a circus elephant briefly escaped onto a busy street in the middle of town.

Social media videos began circulating shortly after noon Tuesday, showing the elusive pachyderm meandering around Harrison Avenue as traffic stopped to observe.

Video contains language some may find offensive.

Armando Loyal is the head elephant handler for the Jordan World Circus, which performed Monday and Tuesday at the Butte Civic Center. He didn’t want to be recorded, but told MTPR the elephant was getting washed in the venue’s parking lot when a passing truck backfired.

Loyal said the noise startled the elephant, who bolted from her handlers. He said handlers were able to catch her as she stopped to munch on some fresh grass and she was loaded onto a circus truck within 10 minutes of making her break.
Tags
Montana News Butte MontanaButte Civic CenterArmando Loyal
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information