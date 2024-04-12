Montana FWP awards more than $2 million in grants for trail building program

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks awarded more than $2 million in grants for a program that builds trails and maintains recreation areas across the state.

Thirty-six organizations, communities and land management agencies will receive money from the 2024 Trail Stewardship Program.

Lincoln County will receive nearly $63,000 to improve the Kootenai Falls trailhead visitors' services and accessibility. Five Valleys Land Trust received $100,000 toward work in the Rock Creek Confluence outside Missoula.

The program is partly funded through Montana’s light motor vehicle registration fee and the taxation of recreational marijuana.