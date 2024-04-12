© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana FWP awards more than $2 million in grants for trail building program

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:35 AM MDT

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks awarded more than $2 million in grants for a program that builds trails and maintains recreation areas across the state.

Thirty-six organizations, communities and land management agencies will receive money from the 2024 Trail Stewardship Program.

Lincoln County will receive nearly $63,000 to improve the Kootenai Falls trailhead visitors' services and accessibility. Five Valleys Land Trust received $100,000 toward work in the Rock Creek Confluence outside Missoula.

The program is partly funded through Montana’s light motor vehicle registration fee and the taxation of recreational marijuana.
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksLincoln CountyFive Valleys Land TrustEnvironment
