Less than half of Montana students are proficient in math, reading and science, state report card says

Montana students’ proficiency in math and science ticked up by a percentage point last academic year. That’s according to the latest data gathered from schools as part of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Reading scores remained identical to 2022’s report card. More than half of students in each subject are falling short of proficiency.

“I look at these scores and I don’t see good things,” Elsie Arntzen said.

Arntzen is Montana’s superintendent of public instruction.

“I believe these scores do not reflect what is really happening. But, they do say something. They say that there is a need, a definite need, to focus on the basics,” Arntzen told MTPR in a phone interview.

Arntzen said students take standardized tests once at the end of each year. A new model rolling out statewide next school year will test students multiple times in smaller doses. Arntzen believes the change will better reflect student learning.

The state report card also indicated ongoing absenteeism issues. Two-thirds of Montana students missed more than 10 days of school last year, down slightly from 2022, but sharply higher than 2021.