Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seeley Lake is closing

Missoula County’s last traditional lumber mill is shutting down after 75 years in business. Pyramid Mountain Lumber’s owners said they can no longer weather the current economy.

In a Thursday press release, the owners of the family-run lumber mill in Seeley Lake said their decision to close down was made with “the heaviest of hearts.”

Pyramid Mountain Lumber has long been the community’s largest employer. But, according to the statement, the mill has in recent years been “crippled” by labor shortages driven by a lack of affordable housing, inflation and lumber prices.

According to Missoula county officials, the mill’s closure could leave 100 people without jobs.

Mark Williams is a contractor who’s lived in Seeley Lake for decades. He said he built the mill’s office in the 90s and news of its closure left him saddened and troubled. Williams believes the cost of living in the area is too high to support many workers.

“It’s unsettling for so many reasons, and part of it is, there’s the unknown of, you know, ‘what’s next?’” Williams said in a phone interview.

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier told MTPR a group of county, state and federal officials met Friday morning for a briefing on the mill’s impending closure. He said the group will continue to explore ways to support the mill and community.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte posted on social media praising Pyramid Mountain Lumber for its “75-year tradition of promoting our Montana wood products and improving forest health.”

The state’s congressional delegation is also weighing in. Sen. Steve Daines called the news devastating for the Seeley Lake community and Sen. Jon Tester said the mill had been a staple of northwest Montana.