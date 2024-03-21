© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're working to fix a technical issue causing problems with our broadcasts. We'll have it resolved as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Missoula particleboard plant to close

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:27 AM MDT
Roseburg Forest Products
Roseburg Forest Products
Roseburg Forest Products plant in Missoula, MT.

Roseburg Forest Products will close its Missoula plant this Friday. It’s the last particleboard operation in Roseburg’s portfolio and nearly 160 people will lose their jobs.

In a March 20 press release, Roseburg said the closure is the final step in the company’s plan to exit the competitive particleboard manufacturing business.

Spokesperson Rebecca Taylor says, “The manufacturing platform is much older, much less modern and much less efficient. As a result, it was very difficult for us to compete with these newer plants.”

Roseburg says it will now focus on manufacturing other products including MDF, engineered wood, plywood and lumber.

Wednesday’s development comes after another major closure in Montana’s wood products manufacturing sector. The owners of Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seeley Lake announced just last week they too are closing, leaving approximately 100 people without jobs. They said the facility was crippled by labor shortages, a lack of affordable housing, inflation and lumber prices.

Rebecca Taylor said Roseburg’s decision is unrelated to Pyramid’s plan to close. She says cost of living did limit their hiring options but equipment costs were the main factor.

Tags
Montana News Missoula Montana
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information