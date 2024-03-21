© 2024 MTPR
12 candidates disqualified from Montana's primary election ballot

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:36 AM MDT

Twelve candidates have been disqualified from Montana’s June primary ballot for failing to file required campaign finance documents.

Two State Auditor candidates– Steve Gunderson and Keith Brownfield, Al Dunlap, a candidate for the Public Service Commission District 4, Christian Daniel Takesenemy (Senate District 21) Barbara Starmer (House District 95), Colleen Schmeling (House District 51), Lui Salina (House District 25), Joshua Rosales (House District 21), Delaney Malmsten (House District 94), Annie Leatherbarrow (House District 24), Ryan Darling (House District 99), and Kenneth Allen (House District 86) have their names removed from the ballot. Montana law requires candidates to file documents on campaign finance information and business interests within five days of filing for office.

Commissioner of Political Practices Chris Gallus notified the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Secretary of State confirmed to MTPR the office had received the list and would remove the candidates ahead of certifying the primary ballot.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
