© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Glacier National Park studies the possible return of free-roaming bison

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 6, 2024 at 6:29 AM MST
A small group of bison in a field of dried grass and sagebrush.
Mike Albans
A small group of bison in a field of dried grass and sagebrush.

Glacier National Park officials are studying the return of free-roaming bison. The park received nearly $2 million in federal funding to advance projects including the reintroduction efforts started by the Blackfeet Nation.

Glacier will study how deer and elk use the park for grazing before bison return to the landscape. The park will also try to estimate herd sizes. That information will help researchers understand the impact of reintroducing bison.

The Blackfeet Nation last year released about two dozen animals along the border of the park and the herd is expected to move into Glacier as it grows.

The federal funds will also support efforts to inventory cultural resources such as ancient camp sites impacted by climate change. Funding will go toward whitebark pine restoration as well.
Tags
Montana News Glacier National ParkBlackfeet NationEnvironmentbisonwildlife
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information