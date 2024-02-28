© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Kalispell City Council members step down after a court order nullifies their elections

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:54 AM MST

Two Kalispell City Council members stepped down last week following a court order that nullified their elections. This is the result of incorrect ballots being sent out to voters.

The Flathead County elections office this fall accidentally sent out early voting ballots under old ward boundaries for Kalispell’s city council election.

The elections office asked the Flathead County District Court to nullify the election for four city council seats because of the error. The court nullified the elections of Kari Gabriel and Sam Nunnally.

Elections for two other city council seats were upheld because the incorrect ballots would have no impact on the outcome.

Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell told city council members that Gabriel and Nunnally were asked to step down while the city figures out whether they can serve until the elections for their seats are re-run in the coming months.
