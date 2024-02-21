Montana has more counselors per student than most states, report shows

Montana has more counselors per student than most other states in the country. That’s according to a new national report.

The American School Counselors Association said Montana had an average of one counselor for every 293 public school students last school year.

Emily Sallee leads Montana’s chapter of the School Counselors Association. She said schools have prioritized adding counselors because they improve student mental health, grades and graduation rates.

“We’re a big part of the system within schools, so that has been a big change in the last couple decades,” Sallee said.

Sallee said the duties of a school counselor have evolved over the years, from simple academic advising to providing social and emotional development.

The American School Counselors Association recommends a ratio of one counselor for every 250 students. Though Montana didn’t reach that goal, New Hampshire and Vermont did.