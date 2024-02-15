Whitefish Mountain ski patrollers seek to unionize; State park reservation changes

Whitefish Mountain Resort ski patrollers hope to unionize

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

Whitefish Mountain Resort ski patrollers want to unionize. They hope to join United Professional Ski Patrols of America.

Whitefish ski patrollers said they make between $17 to $25 an hour. Patrol staff would like to see pay increases along with benefits like paid time off. They also want the resort to pay more for required trainings and equipment stipends. Staff said they are paying some of that cost themselves.

Ski patroller and union organizer Scott Alexander said it’s getting harder to keep experienced staff as it becomes more expensive to live in the Flathead Valley.

“We have lots of patrollers that have young families and most of us have multiple jobs in order to make this happen,” Alexander said.

Patrollers said they have asked Whitefish Mountain management to voluntarily recognize the union. If management doesn’t, union organizers hope to hold a vote within 25 days.

Patrollers in Whitefish aren’t the first in Montana to unionize. Big Sky resort did so in 2021.

Patrol staff across the west have increasingly sought union status to boost wages and other benefits.

A statement from Whitefish Mountain said, “We were informed of this effort Monday morning and are just beginning to process what it may mean for the resort. We value our ski patrol and what it brings to our overall operation, and we intend to work to chart the best path forward.”

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks changes the state park reservation process

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is changing the state park reservation process in 2024. Visitors can now make campsite and lodging reservations or purchase tour tickets three months ahead of their trip. This is a change from the six-month booking window in the past.

The maximum stay for each site has also been cut in half from 14 consecutive nights down to 7. FWP said the change will allow more state park campsites to be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

People can start making reservations on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. by visiting fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/ or calling the call center at 855-922-6768.