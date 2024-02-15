© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two-hour lockdown at Malmstrom Air Force Base after reports of suspicious person

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 15, 2024 at 4:07 PM MST
Malmstrom Air Force Base main gate, 2008.
wikimedia commons
Malmstrom Air Force Base main gate, 2008.

A lockdown at Malmstrom Air Force Base was lifted Thursday afternoon hours after an active shooter alert on base. Air Force officials released a statement that said a suspicious person was reported, no shots were fired and there were no casualties or injuries.

The base went on lockdown at 10:29 Thursday morning in response to what officials on the Malmstrom Air Force Facebook page called a “real world active shooter.”

Malmstrom spokesperson John Turner says an active shooter drill was scheduled for the same day, in a different location than where the suspicious person was reported.

Turner said he couldn’t release additional information. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Great Falls east side public schools went into “shelter-in-place” status as a result of the base lockdown.

Great Falls Police said on its Facebook page that all schools were back to normal status as of 1pm. Great Falls Public School Superintendent Thomas Moore says counselors will be available to speak with students and families next week.
Tags
Montana News Malmstrom Air Force Base
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information