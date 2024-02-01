Briefs: Lolo forest planning; COVID fraud plea

Public comment opens for Lolo National Forest plan environmental review

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Lolo National Forest officials are starting an environmental review for a proposed plan to manage the forest. Officials Wednesday published a draft Land Management Plan that will guide their decision making on all things from recreation and ecology to cultural heritage for the next decade or more. The current plan hasn’t been revised since 1986.

In a letter announcing the draft, forest supervisor Carolyn Upton identified some issues already raised by the public. Those include how the plan might impact ecosystem connectivity and the economies of communities near the forest.

The announcement opens a 60-day period to submit comments on the proposal. Officials expect a draft Environmental Impact Statement taking those comments into account will be ready late this year.

Click here for more information on the Lolo National Forest Land Management Plan revision process.

A former employee of the Blackfeet Nation pleads guilty to stealing nearly $80,000 from the tribe

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Federal prosecutors say that former Blackfeet Operations Manager James McNeely admitted to stealing COVID relief funding

Prosecutors say McNeely submitted fraudulent reimbursement requests to tribal officials for COVID-19 supplies on Amazon, but never actually purchased anything.

McNeely faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 6.