© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blackfeet actress Lily Gladstone is nominated for an Academy Award

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published January 24, 2024 at 5:50 AM MST
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in <em>Killers of the Flower Moon.</em>
Melinda Sue Gordon
/
Courtesy of Apple
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Actress Lily Gladstone is among the nominees at this year’s Academy Awards. Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation and is the first Native American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Gladstone’s breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s film “Killers of the Flower Moon” already earned her a Golden Globe award earlier this month.

Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who perseveres as members of her family and tribe are murdered by white settlers for their oil wealth.

The Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 10.
Tags
Montana News Lily Gladstone
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information