Blackfeet actress Lily Gladstone is nominated for an Academy Award

Actress Lily Gladstone is among the nominees at this year’s Academy Awards. Gladstone grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation and is the first Native American to receive an Oscar nomination for best actress, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Gladstone’s breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s film “Killers of the Flower Moon” already earned her a Golden Globe award earlier this month.

Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who perseveres as members of her family and tribe are murdered by white settlers for their oil wealth.

The Academy Awards ceremony is set for March 10.