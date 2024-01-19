Emergency executive order suspends some commercial driver regulations

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed an emergency executive order Friday suspending certain regulations for commercial drivers carrying fuel.

Gianforte said the order will make sure Montanans can get propane, heating oil and diesel fuel amid harsh winter conditions.

The order pauses rules requiring commercial drivers to be off for 10 hours between shifts and can’t drive longer than 11 hours.

The governor’s order says fatigued drivers should not drive.