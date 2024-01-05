Briefs: Browning water; Smokejumper Base fire

Water is running in Browning, but should still be boiled, Water Director says

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Browning residents have largely been without city water over the past four days.

Browning began to lose water pressure on Christmas Eve after a system failure. The Blackfeet Nation quickly ordered a replacement part, but it didn’t arrive until Wednesday. Browning’s water tanks were drained for about four days, forcing residents to boil water

Blackfeet Water Director K. Webb Galbreath says the tribe has repaired the water system. residents should still boil water before drinking it.

“Because we have to do some testing to make sure it’s potable. But I would say by Monday morning we should be back to normal.”

Galbreath says the tribe is distributing bottled water to households in the meantime.

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Missoula Smokjumper Base

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

Firefighters Wednesday night quickly knocked down a blaze in the facility housing the Missoula Smokejumper Base.

Missoula firefighters and police officers responded at about 9 p.m. to a fire alarm at the Aerial Fire Depot, next to the Missoula Airport. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to The Missoula Fire Department, damage was limited to a couple of rooms on the second floor, while the first floor sustained minor smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported, and the building was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.