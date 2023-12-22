BNSF train leaks diesel fuel on a stretch of track in northern Montana

State environmental officials are investigating after a BNSF locomotive leaked diesel fuel along a more than 60-mile stretch of track across northern Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) received word from the company Monday that up to 1,300 gallons of fuel may have leaked between Browning and West Glacier.

A spokesperson for the department said crews have observed an intermittent trail of diesel along the tracks. No impact to waterbodies has been reported.

BNSF said an initial examination suggested the release was caused by a leak within the train’s fuel system. The locomotive has been taken to the Whitefish train yard for further inspection.

The DEQ is working with the railway to develop a cleanup plan.