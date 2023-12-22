© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

BNSF train leaks diesel fuel on a stretch of track in northern Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST
A BNSF freight train.
Frank Morris
A BNSF freight train.

State environmental officials are investigating after a BNSF locomotive leaked diesel fuel along a more than 60-mile stretch of track across northern Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) received word from the company Monday that up to 1,300 gallons of fuel may have leaked between Browning and West Glacier.

A spokesperson for the department said crews have observed an intermittent trail of diesel along the tracks. No impact to waterbodies has been reported.

BNSF said an initial examination suggested the release was caused by a leak within the train’s fuel system. The locomotive has been taken to the Whitefish train yard for further inspection.

The DEQ is working with the railway to develop a cleanup plan.
Tags
Montana News BNSFMontana Department of Environmental QualityEnvironment
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information