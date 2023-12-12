© 2023 MTPR
Suspect arrested after shooting in Ferndale leaves one dead and two injured

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST

One person is dead and two others injured following a Sunday night shooting at a Lake County home.

Lake County 911 received the first report of a disturbance involving a man with a gun at a Ferndale residence a little after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

A second call came in a short time later to report someone was shot.

Flathead County deputies took 49-year-old Matthew Vitek, of Bigfork, into custody. Three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital. 56-year-old Tammi Jordan, also of Bigfork, died of her injuries.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, the two unidentified victims were in stable condition as of early Monday morning.

Vitek is in the Lake County Jail facing deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide charges.

The investigation continues.
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
