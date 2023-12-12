Suspect arrested after shooting in Ferndale leaves one dead and two injured

One person is dead and two others injured following a Sunday night shooting at a Lake County home.

Lake County 911 received the first report of a disturbance involving a man with a gun at a Ferndale residence a little after 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

A second call came in a short time later to report someone was shot.

Flathead County deputies took 49-year-old Matthew Vitek, of Bigfork, into custody. Three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital. 56-year-old Tammi Jordan, also of Bigfork, died of her injuries.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, the two unidentified victims were in stable condition as of early Monday morning.

Vitek is in the Lake County Jail facing deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide charges.

The investigation continues.