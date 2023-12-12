Officials ask for public feedback on proposed climbing management plans

Federal agencies are considering the first nationwide plan for regulating rock climbing on public lands. The public is being asked to comment.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service want to craft climbing management plans as the popularity of the sport grows.

The proposal would have individual parks and national forests craft plans both for wilderness and non-wilderness areas. New regulations would seek to limit the amount of permanent hardware like fixed anchors and bolts in wilderness areas. The proposal also calls for agencies to work with climbing organizations to maintain current climbing areas on public lands and to promote sustainable growth.

The comment period ends Dec. 16.