© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials ask for public feedback on proposed climbing management plans

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST
A climber scales a rock face in the Bitterroot National Forest
Bitterroot National Forest
A climber scales a rock face in the Bitterroot National Forest

Federal agencies are considering the first nationwide plan for regulating rock climbing on public lands. The public is being asked to comment.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service want to craft climbing management plans as the popularity of the sport grows.

The proposal would have individual parks and national forests craft plans both for wilderness and non-wilderness areas. New regulations would seek to limit the amount of permanent hardware like fixed anchors and bolts in wilderness areas. The proposal also calls for agencies to work with climbing organizations to maintain current climbing areas on public lands and to promote sustainable growth.

The comment period ends Dec. 16.
Tags
Montana News National Park ServiceU.S. Forest ServiceEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information