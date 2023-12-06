© 2023 MTPR
Butterfly house brings tropical vibes to the heart of Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium co-founder Glenn Marangelo at the facility's opening on Dec. 5, 2023. Marangelo says it took years of planning, partnering, fundraising and construction to make Montana’s only tropical butterfly house a reality.
Austin Amestoy
Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium co-founder Glenn Marangelo at the facility's opening on Dec. 5, 2023. Marangelo says it took years of planning, partnering, fundraising and construction to make Montana's only tropical butterfly house a reality.

Montana’s only tropical butterfly house opened its doors Tuesday. It’s part of a larger vision for outdoor education in Missoula and beyond.

A waterfall runs beneath a wall of greenery. Mist hangs in the air. And, an occasional azure flash flutters by.

“And so, you can see we’ve got a good number of blue morphos that are flying.”

Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium co-founder Glenn Marangelo points to one of the iridescent insects as it examines a plate of rotting fruit. The blue morphos are native to South America. Other residents of the butterfly house hail from Africa and China.

Three butterflies enjoy a plate of rotting fruit at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.
Austin Amestoy
Three butterflies enjoy a plate of rotting fruit at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.

Glenn’s partner and co-founder Jen Marangelo watches visitors take in the sights and smells of the tropical exhibit. The Marangelos and the butterfly house team have worked for years to make the brand-new facility a reality after their old location closed in 2019.

“It’s the dream come true," Jen Marangelo said. "And, it’s been so busy that we sometimes are missing these moments to really take it in. And so, it’s fun right now.”

The bugs inhabit just one part of the nearly 30,000 sq. ft. Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center on the Missoula County fairgrounds. It also houses county offices and conservation nonprofits.

Gerald Marks has advised Missoula county as a Montana State University extension agent since 1969. Organizers named the building in honor of his work to push the project forward. Marks said he was proud of the end product.

“This was moving from a ‘Gerry Marks field of dreams’ to a ‘Missoula field of dreams’; and that’s what I really wanted all along,” Marks said.

Butterflies emerge from their chrysalises at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. Most species live for just a few weeks, so the insectarium must constantly raise new butterflies to keep the exhibit running.
Austin Amestoy
Butterflies emerge from their chrysalises at the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. Most species live for just a few weeks, so the insectarium must constantly raise new butterflies to keep the exhibit running.

Landscapers are busy designing a two-and-a-half-acre garden set to open on the grounds next summer. The building also boasts a high-tech demonstration kitchen, lab space and a green roof scheduled for installation next year.

As for the butterflies, Glenn Marangelo knows they’re the show-stopper. But, he thinks Montanans will welcome a local trip to the tropics, too, as winter sets in.

“You walk in, it’s warm, there’s green, there’s flowers in bloom — it’s a little vacation.”
Montana News Missoula Butterfly House and InsectariumGlenn MarangeloJen MarangeloGerry Marks
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

