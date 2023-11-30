Advocates push constitutional initiative to protect abortion rights in Montana

A pro-abortion group wants to enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana submitted the ballot proposition last week.

The group said several laws passed last session restricting abortion access motivated them to push for the change to the state Constitution.

Spokesperson Christopher Coburn said the defeat of the “born alive” ballot proposition last year shows Montanans support reproductive rights.

“In addition, some polling we have done and continue to do gives us confidence that the majority of Montanans really value and want to keep the right to make decisions about pregnancy and abortion,” Coburn said.

The proposition will need to pass Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s legal review before signatures to get it on the ballot can be collected.