Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Advocates push constitutional initiative to protect abortion rights in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST
A pro-abortion group wants to enshrine abortion rights into the state Constitution. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana submitted the ballot proposition last week.

The group said several laws passed last session restricting abortion access motivated them to push for the change to the state Constitution.

Spokesperson Christopher Coburn said the defeat of the “born alive” ballot proposition last year shows Montanans support reproductive rights.

“In addition, some polling we have done and continue to do gives us confidence that the majority of Montanans really value and want to keep the right to make decisions about pregnancy and abortion,” Coburn said.

The proposition will need to pass Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s legal review before signatures to get it on the ballot can be collected.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
