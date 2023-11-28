© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report says Montana's outdoor recreation economy tops nearly every state

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
New U.S. data published in Nov. of 2023 show that the value added of the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent ($563.7 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for the nation in 2022. At the state level, value added for outdoor recreation as a share of state GDP ranged from 5.6 percent in Hawaii to 1.4 percent in Connecticut. The share was 0.9 percent in the District of Columbia.
Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, U.S. and States, 2022
New U.S. data published in Nov. of 2023 show that the value added of the outdoor recreation economy accounted for 2.2 percent ($563.7 billion) of current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) for the nation in 2022. At the state level, value added for outdoor recreation as a share of state GDP ranged from 5.6 percent in Hawaii to 1.4 percent in Connecticut. The share was 0.9 percent in the District of Columbia.

A new national report says Montana’s outdoor recreation economy outperforms nearly every other state.

A U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report on outdoor recreation places Montana second in the nation for its economic output. Only Hawaii surpasses the state in outdoor recreation revenue as a percentage of its economy.

That’s no surprise to Gallatin Gateway fishing guide and Montana Travel Association board member Scott Vollmer. Vollmer highlighted a separate report from earlier this year that showed out-of-state tourists spend more than half a billion dollars per year on guiding and outfitting in Montana. Only fuel, food and lodging surpass that category.

“People don’t come to Montana to drive, eat and sleep,” Vollmer said. “I mean, they do that when they’re here, but a lot of the time, it involves other activities.”

The report indicates hunting and fishing are among the state’s most valuable recreation industries, along with snow sports and horseback riding.

Outdoor recreation generated nearly $3 billion in Montana last year. That accounts for more than 4% of state GDP according to the report. Hawaii's industry makes up nearly 6% of its economy.

The report indicates interest in recreation is still growing nationally, though at a slower pace than during the pandemic boom.
Tags
Montana News U.S. Bureau of Economic AnalysisScott Vollmer
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information