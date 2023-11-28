Report says Montana's outdoor recreation economy tops nearly every state

A new national report says Montana’s outdoor recreation economy outperforms nearly every other state.

A U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report on outdoor recreation places Montana second in the nation for its economic output. Only Hawaii surpasses the state in outdoor recreation revenue as a percentage of its economy.

That’s no surprise to Gallatin Gateway fishing guide and Montana Travel Association board member Scott Vollmer. Vollmer highlighted a separate report from earlier this year that showed out-of-state tourists spend more than half a billion dollars per year on guiding and outfitting in Montana. Only fuel, food and lodging surpass that category.

“People don’t come to Montana to drive, eat and sleep,” Vollmer said. “I mean, they do that when they’re here, but a lot of the time, it involves other activities.”

The report indicates hunting and fishing are among the state’s most valuable recreation industries, along with snow sports and horseback riding.

Outdoor recreation generated nearly $3 billion in Montana last year. That accounts for more than 4% of state GDP according to the report. Hawaii's industry makes up nearly 6% of its economy.

The report indicates interest in recreation is still growing nationally, though at a slower pace than during the pandemic boom.