Officials encourage local producers to donate meat to food banks this winter

The Montana Farmers Union is encouraging local producers to donate meat to food banks this winter. According to the Montana Food Bank Network, 9% of households in the state experience food insecurity.

Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer recently donated 1,500 pounds of ground beef from his ranch to the Havre Community Food Bank.

The food bank serves over 130 families a month in Hill County and relies solely on donations. Due to donation shortages, it has decreased the amount of meat given to families.

The Farmers Union has offered to cover rancher’s processing costs if meat is sent to the Montana Premium Processing Cooperative in Havre. It hopes that it will address meat shortages at food banks.