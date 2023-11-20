© 2023 MTPR
Officials encourage local producers to donate meat to food banks this winter

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM MST

The Montana Farmers Union is encouraging local producers to donate meat to food banks this winter. According to the Montana Food Bank Network, 9% of households in the state experience food insecurity.

Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer recently donated 1,500 pounds of ground beef from his ranch to the Havre Community Food Bank.

The food bank serves over 130 families a month in Hill County and relies solely on donations. Due to donation shortages, it has decreased the amount of meat given to families.

The Farmers Union has offered to cover rancher’s processing costs if meat is sent to the Montana Premium Processing Cooperative in Havre. It hopes that it will address meat shortages at food banks.
Montana News Montana Farmers UnionMontana Food Bank NetworkWalter SchweitzerHavre Community Food BankMontana Premium Processing Cooperative
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
