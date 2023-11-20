Funding will go to tribes to reduce climate pollution and to public schools

The EPA awards grants to Montana tribes to reduce climate pollution

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded grants to four Montana tribes to help develop plans to reduce climate pollution.

The Blackfeet, Chippewa Cree, Northern Cheyenne and Fort Peck tribes will each receive over $300,000 to develop plans on how to reduce emissions in sectors like energy, transportation and agriculture.

EPA administrator KC Becker said in a statement the grants will “accelerate greenhouse gas reductions and advance environmental justice efforts” in tribal communities.

Another round of grants will be available in 2024 to help tribes implement their action plans.

State trust lands generate nearly $58 million for public schools

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

State trust lands generated nearly $58 million for public schools this year. The Montana Department of Public Instruction announced the funds Monday.

Agriculture leases, timber sales as well as oil, gas, coal and mineral revenues all generate funds for schools.

A little over $48 million will be split among school general funds. Roughly $9 million will be dedicated for school facilities and technology.

The funds state trust lands have generated for schools has increased by $5.5 million since 2017.