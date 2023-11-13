© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Secretary of State Jacobsen announces re-election campaign

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST
Christi Jacobsen is the 2020 Republican candidate for secretary of state.
Courtesy

Montana’s Secretary of State launched her re-election campaign for the office that oversees elections and business services.

Christi Jacobsen, a Republican from Helena, was first elected to the post in 2020. Before that, she was a deputy Secretary of State. Jacobsen also previously worked in the state auditor’s office and the state department of justice.

During her tenure, Jacobsen championed updating the office’s election software, legislation to limit voter identification acceptable at the polls, restrict ballot drop-offs and eliminate same-day voter registration. Those three laws are currently tied up in court.

Democrat Jesse Mullen, a business owner in Deer Lodge, announced his campaign to challenge Jacobsen last summer.
Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsChristi Jacobsen2024 electionsJesse James Mullen
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information