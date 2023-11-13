Secretary of State Jacobsen announces re-election campaign

Montana’s Secretary of State launched her re-election campaign for the office that oversees elections and business services.

Christi Jacobsen, a Republican from Helena, was first elected to the post in 2020. Before that, she was a deputy Secretary of State. Jacobsen also previously worked in the state auditor’s office and the state department of justice.

During her tenure, Jacobsen championed updating the office’s election software, legislation to limit voter identification acceptable at the polls, restrict ballot drop-offs and eliminate same-day voter registration. Those three laws are currently tied up in court.

Democrat Jesse Mullen, a business owner in Deer Lodge, announced his campaign to challenge Jacobsen last summer.