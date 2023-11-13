© 2023 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Report details climate change threats to Montana's outdoor economy

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
A woman stands in a stream fly fishing
PD

A new report projects climate change could cost Montana’s outdoor economy more than $260 million by 2050.

The report, commissioned by the advocacy group Montana Wildlife Federation, looks at how climate change could lead to loss of jobs and labor earnings for outdoor industries like hunting, fishing, tourism and recreation.

The data show under a scenario where greenhouse gas emissions aren’t reduced, Montana could warm by as much as 6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050. Climate modeling also projects longer, more severe wildfire seasons, and shorter winters with less snow. Frank Szollosi is the Montana Wildlife Federation’s executive director.

"The impact that increasing temperatures will have on snowmelt that feed our blue ribbon trout streams across Montana which we’re known around the world for. We have lodges here, and guides, and gas stations and fly shops." 

Szollosi says climate change is a threat multiplier. He pointed to drastic declines already witnessed in fisheries across southwestern Montana, and increases in temporary fishing closures, or Hoot Owl Restrictions.

The report also projects a declining snowpack coupled with warmer winters could shorten the skiing season by 33 days in the next few decades. And it shows that big game hunting could decline by 25% by 2050, leading to a loss of almost 500 jobs and $15 million in earnings.

Szollosi hopes lawmakers and state wildlife managers use the report’s findings to advance policies focused on climate resiliency, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
