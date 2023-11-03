© 2023 MTPR
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Restoration project on the Middle Fork Judith River wraps up

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT
Before and after pictures of a streambank on the Middle Fork Judith River. Before restoration, the photo shows ATV tracks eroding the bank, silty water and weed growth on the bank. After restoration, the photo shows no erosion on the bank, the water is clearer and there are native plants growing on the bank.
Trout Unlimited
Before and after photos of part of the stream restoration project on the Middle Fork Judith River.

A jeep trail once ran for miles alongside the Middle Fork of the Judith River, near Lewistown. The road crossed the river frequently, bringing in sediment and eroding banks.

Mike Enk, a former biologist for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest was shocked when he first surveyed the area in the late 1990s.

"I was astounded at how deeply embedded all of the stream bed was in sediment. How every step you took released a cloud of sediment into the water column," he says.

Sediment buildup pushed out aquatic insects, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found that the trout population had plummeted to just 10% of its original size.

In 2019 local conservation groups Wild Montana and Trout Unlimited pooled resources to fund restoration work with the U.S. Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Montana Department of Environmental Quality and local landowners.

For four years they worked to prevent further erosion. They rerouted portions of road to reduce crossings, rebuilt river banks and redesigned crossings they couldn't reroute. Chris Edgington, with Trout Unlimited, says he can already see a difference.

"When we went in in September to begin this work, you could see the color of the cobble that I'd never seen before. The river is already trying to heal itself."

An aerial view of bank restoration on the Middle Fork Judith River. The photo shows what looks like a small feller buncher placing logs in a row perpendicular to the stream. Three workers in orange safety gear stand nearby.
Trout Unlimited
An aerial view of bank restoration on the Middle Fork Judith River.

At a time when many cold-water trout fisheries are imperiled, Zach Angstead, with Wild Montana says restoring the Middle Fork Judith watershed is crucial.

"Especially in that part of the state, there's not a lot of cold streams that provide that kind of great cutthroat trout habitat. And the Middle Fork Judith, is one of those historically," says Angstead.

Chris Edgington with Trout Unlimited says the river crossings were the biggest threat facing the trout in this system, so he expects fish to recover quickly.

"Fish spawn every year. So if we had a more successful spawn this year, those fish are spawning in three years. I think in five years you're going to see a pretty healthy fishery," Edgington says.

Enk retired over a decade ago, but he still frequents the area and says he can talk about it now with pride instead of chagrin.

"The adjective I would use has always been the 'long suffering' Middle Fork Judith. I don't have to use that word anymore. I can say the recovery or the healing Middle Fork Judith River, which is just a lot nicer to be able to say that."
Montana News EnvironmentMiddle Fork Judith RiverTrout UnlimitedMontana Fish, Wildlife & ParksWild MontanaZach AngstedChris EdgingtonMike Enkwater
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
