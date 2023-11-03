© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Blackfeet PIO is indicted for allegedly stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM MDT

The former spokesperson of the Blackfeet Nation has been indicted for allegedly stealing federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the tribe. The charges were filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 25.

Charging documents said James McNeely stole over $78,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds from Oct. 2021-Oct. 2022.

McNeely is charged with wire fraud, stealing from a tribal government receiving federal funds and stealing from a tribal organization. The federal government alleged McNeely submitted fake reimbursement vouchers for COVID-19 supplies from Amazon, but actually pocketed the repayment amounts.

Court documents said McNeely “used and submitted photographs of his Amazon shopping cart and quotes from a local business” to make the claims appear legitimate to the tribe.

If indicted on multiple counts, McNeely could face several decades in prison and close to a million dollars in fines.
Tags
Montana News Blackfeet NationAmerican Rescue Plan ActJames McNeelyCOVID-19
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information