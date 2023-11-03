Former Blackfeet PIO is indicted for allegedly stealing COVID-19 relief funds

The former spokesperson of the Blackfeet Nation has been indicted for allegedly stealing federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the tribe. The charges were filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 25.

Charging documents said James McNeely stole over $78,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds from Oct. 2021-Oct. 2022.

McNeely is charged with wire fraud, stealing from a tribal government receiving federal funds and stealing from a tribal organization. The federal government alleged McNeely submitted fake reimbursement vouchers for COVID-19 supplies from Amazon, but actually pocketed the repayment amounts.

Court documents said McNeely “used and submitted photographs of his Amazon shopping cart and quotes from a local business” to make the claims appear legitimate to the tribe.

If indicted on multiple counts, McNeely could face several decades in prison and close to a million dollars in fines.